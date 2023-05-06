A major fire broke out at a shop in Shimla’s Lakkar bazar. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot who doused the fire. Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electrical short-circuit might have triggered the blaze. Delhi: Narrow Escape for Driver As Truck Catches Fire in Wazirpur.

Shimla Fire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)