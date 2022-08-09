Shrikant Tyagi, who was on the run after a video of him verbally abusing a woman went viral, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police from Meerut today. Illegal encroachments at his residence were bulldozed yesterday by noida officials. The arrest comes after Tyagi's lawyer moved a surrender application in a Greater Noida court and the UP police announced a reward of ₹ 25,000 for information about him.

Check Tweet:

#ShrikantTyagi arrested by Police near Noida in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Police Sources In a recent viral video, Tyagi was seen assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on a run ever since. pic.twitter.com/lVqeva3CGh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)