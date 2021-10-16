Two more Nihangs have been detained by Haryana Police on Saturday in connection with the Singhu Border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest.

Singhu border: Two more Nihangs (in garlands in pic), who are accused in the Singhu border incident, detained by Police. Yesterday the body of a man, Lakhbir Singh was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway. pic.twitter.com/x8EbybVEsV — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)