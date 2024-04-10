‘Sleeping’ Thief in Mathura: Unique Style of Theft at Railway Station Leaves GRP Officials Surprised (Watch Video)

In a recent incident at Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) uncovered a new method of theft which left them surprised. After several passengers reported missing phones and other valuables, GRP in-charge Sandeep Tomar reviewed CCTV footage and discovered a man stealing from sleeping passengers in the waiting room.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 10, 2024 10:30 PM IST

In a recent incident at Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) uncovered a new method of theft which left them surprised. After several passengers reported missing phones and other valuables, GRP in-charge Sandeep Tomar reviewed CCTV footage and discovered a man stealing from sleeping passengers in the waiting room. The camera inside the passengers’ waiting room showed some sleeping passengers. The footage does not stand out till one of them moves. The man looks around to check if someone’s watching. After everything was clear, the man turned to his right and moved his right hand to the pocket of a sleeping passenger. After multiple attempts, he finally succeeds and pulls out a cell phone from the sleeping passengers pocket. The man continues similar tactics on other passengers. The thief, identified as 21-year-old Avnish Singh from Etah district, was promptly arrested. He admitted to stealing five phones, one of which was recovered by the police. Bull Fight in UP Video: Two Bulls Lock Horns With Each Other in Middle of Road in Rae Bareilly, Tussle Leads to Destruction of Fruit Vendors' Carts.

Unique Theft in Mathura

