In a startling incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly, two bulls were caught on video locking horns in the middle of a busy road. The tussle between the two animals led to the destruction of several fruit vendors’ carts. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the bulls engaging in a fierce fight, oblivious to the chaos they were causing. As they charged at each other, their path of destruction included the livelihoods of local fruit vendors, whose carts were toppled and fruits scattered. Bulls Invade Ground During Local Tennis Ball Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral.

Bull Fight in UP

