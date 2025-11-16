A disturbing video going viral on social media from Maharashtra shows the owner of Hotel 7777 in Solapur assaulting his manager. The viral clip shows the manager being stripped naked and assaulted, and abused in front of other staff members by the hotel's owner. The incident is said to have taken place at Hotel 7777, located in Tembhurni village in Madha taluka of Solapur. It is reported that the hotel's owner, Lakhan Haridas Mane, allegedly stripped his manager naked and later assaulted him with a metal pipe inside the hotel's premises. The disturbing video also shows the manager pleading as the owner of Hotel 7777 continues to assault him. After the incident came to light, Mane was arrested. It is reported that the video is four months old; however, LatestLY could not verify the same. Pandharpur Shocker: Several Injured As Miscreants Attack Warkari Devotees Outside Vitthal Temple in Maharashtra’s Solapur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Owner of Hotel 7777 Assaults Manager With Metal Pipe, Disturbing Video Surfaces (Disturbing Video)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

