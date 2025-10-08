A shocking incident has come to the fore from Pandharpur in Maharashtra's Solapur early Tuesday morning, October 7, where a group of unknown youths allegedly attacked Warkari devotees outside the Vitthal temple around 4:45 am. The assailants reportedly pelted stones, leaving several devotees injured, some with head wounds. The victims, part of the Senior Citizens Association from Pune, were in Pandharpur for Vitthal Darshan and are now undergoing treatment at a private hospital. CCTV video of the incident has been recovered, and police have launched a search for the attackers. A probe has been launched. Solapur Shocker: 9-Month Pregnant Woman Dies by Suicide at Home in Maharashtra; ‘Forgive Me, I Have No Good Qualities’ Reads Her Suicide Note.

