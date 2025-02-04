An unknown drone caused a stir in Sonbhadra's Chopan village after it flew for hours before colliding with a high-tension wire, resulting in an explosion. The drone's crash was witnessed by locals, with a youth alerting nearby villagers about its fall. A crowd quickly gathered at the site to see the wreckage of the drone, which landed in a field by the Son River. Speculation arose among villagers that the drone might have been part of a government or departmental operation. Authorities are investigating the incident after the explosion caused concern in the area. Sonbhadra Road Rage-Shooting Incident: 2 Injured in Gunfight After SUV Collides With Parked Pickup Truck in Uttar Pradesh, 3 Detained.

Drone Explodes After Colliding With High-Tension Wire in Sonbhadra’s Chopan Village

