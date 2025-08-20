A disturbing video going viral on social media shows a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attempting to throw a passenger out of a train. The viral clip was shared by an X user. The video shows the RPF official trying to throw the young passenger with luggage out of train. In the video, the young passenger is seen apologising to the RPF personnel, saying "Sorry Sir" as the official slaps him. While it appears as if the incident occurred aboard a moving train, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. In the end, the video shows other passengers confronting the RPF personnel. Coimbatore: RPF Officials Save 2-Year-Old Boy Choking on Candy Onboard Mettupalayam-Podanur MEMU Train, Video Surfaces.

RPF Official Tries to Throw Passenger Out of Train

Constable Seen in the Video Has Been Attached to RPF Reserve Line Daya Basti

The constable seen in the tweet has been attached to RPF Reserve Line Daya Basti. The matter is being enquire at the divisional level. — RPF Delhi Division (@rpfnrdli) August 19, 2025

