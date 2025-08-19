In a disturbing incident in Tamil Nadu, a two-year-old boy's life was saved by RPG officials after the candy he was eating got stuck in his throat. It is learnt that the toddler identified as Dev Athiran was travelling with his mother from Karamadai to Coimbatore by the Mettupalayam-Podanur MEMU train. A candy got stuck in the child's throat while he was tasting it, thereby choking him. The woman was seen crying as her son started to bleed through his nose and was moving towards unconsciousness. This is when RPF personnel Sunil Kumar and other officials on board the train immediately rushed to the child's rescue. A video surfaced online shows the RPF officials patting the child's back as the toddler goes on to spit the candy. Meanwhile, doctors at Coimbatore immediately attended to the toddler as soon as the train reached the station. ‘Doomsday Fish’ in Tamil Nadu: Fishermen Catch Rare Oarfish, Video Goes Viral.

RPF Officials Save Child After Candy Gets Stuck in His Throat

Candy got stuck in the throat of a child travelling by Mettupalayam - Podanur MEMU this afternoon; child was in danger. Swift & timely action by onboard RPF personnel brought the child out of danger. Medical attention provided at CBE and sent to GH.@GMSRailway @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/CYO2n64QwY — DRM Salem (@SalemDRM) August 18, 2025

