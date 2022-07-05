Dubai-bound SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi make an emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi International Airport after reporting a technical glitch in the aircraft on Tuesday, July 5. All passengers on board are safe.

SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai makes an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) after developing a technical fault. All passengers on board are safe. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/E2VlfQOgdW

