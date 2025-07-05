A disturbing incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, where a milkman was caught on CCTV allegedly spitting into a milk container before delivering it to a household in the city’s Gomtinagar area. The video shows the milkman ringing the doorbell and, before the gate opens, opening the container and spitting inside. The video has sparked outrage in the locality, as the man is believed to supply milk to several homes. Residents allege that the milkman used a false identity, introducing himself as “Pappu” while his real name is reportedly Mohammad Sharif. The Hindu Mahasabha has filed a complaint at the Gomtinagar police station, demanding strict action against him. A probe has been launched. Spit-Gate in Ghaziabad: Cook Caught Spitting on ‘Roti’ at Wedding Ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Milkman Caught on CCTV Spitting in Milk in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

