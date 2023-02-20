In an unfortunate incident five children suffered serious injuries due to cracker burst in Karnataka’s Kinnigoli. The incident took place during the festival at Durga Parameshwari temple. Crackers are burst as part of the celebrations. Video of the incident shows people running here and there as firecrackers burst. Madhya Pradesh: Qazi Pulls Up Groom and His Family for Playing Music Before Nikah in Chhatarpur, Video Goes Viral.

Accident Due to Firecrackers Burst in Kinnigoli:

Five children got serious injuries due to cracker burst during festival at Kinnegoli, #DakshinaKannada. During Durga Parameshwari temple festival crackers were burst as part of celebration. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/k2wSOdYFjB — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 20, 2023

