Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter and said that he was stunned with the sudden demise of his party's MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 77-year-old Congress leader from Punjab passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. The incident took place when Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He collapsed after suffering a heart attack during the yatra. Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Congress MP Dies of Heart Attack During Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

"Stunned with the sudden demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary," tweets Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/vcwq708Uzl — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Check Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

श्री संतोख सिंह चौधरी जी के अकस्मात निधन से स्तब्ध हूं। वो ज़मीन से जुड़े परिश्रमी नेता, एक नेक इंसान और कांग्रेस परिवार के मज़बूत स्तम्भ थे, जिन्होंने युवा कांग्रेस से सांसद तक अपना जीवन जनसेवा को समर्पित किया। शोकसंतप्त परिवार को अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/1osKsVMugp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2023

