Chandigarh, January 14: Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Saturday died of heart attack during party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab. Bharat Jodo Yatra Against Fear, Hatred Being Spread, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Singh fell during the rush of the yatra in Phillaur town and was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he died. Bharat Jodo Yatra Getting More Response in Northern India, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies of Heart Attack:

#WATCH | Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in Ludhiana, during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Details awaited. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/upjFhgGxQk — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

In 2019, Singh became the second-time MP from Jalandhar with a margin of 19,491 votes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).