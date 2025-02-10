At Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, the Russian fifth-generation fighter jet, Su-57, made its historic debut with a stunning aerobatic display, highlighting its advanced combat capabilities and agility. The jet's performance was a major highlight of the event, drawing attention from defence enthusiasts and global aerospace leaders. Aero India 2025 continues to serve as a key platform for showcasing cutting-edge defence technology and fostering international collaborations. Aero India Show 2025: US F-35 and Russia’s Su-57 Fighter Jets Come Face to Face for Very 1st Time, Video and Pics Go Viral.

Su-57 in Action at Aero India 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)