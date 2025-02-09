US F-35 and Russia’s Su-57 Fighter Jets Come Face to Face for Very 1st Time (Photo Credits: ANI)

For the first time, Russia’s Su-57 and the US Air Force’s F-35 stealth fighters have been captured together in a single frame at Aero India 2025. A video and several photos of the F-35 and Su-57 together at t Aero India 2025 have surfaced on social media. The F-35A, making its second appearance at the Bangalore Airshow, was joined by the Su-57, which marked its debut in India and second appearance globally, following its show at the Zhuhai Air Show in China. Aero India Show 2025 Preceding Seminar Focusing on Futuristic Aerospace Technology and Defence Kicks Off in Bengaluru.

US F-35 and Russia’s Su-57 Fighter Jets Come Face to Face for Very 1st Time

#WATCH | Russian Su-57 fighter aircraft at the Aero India Air Show in Bengaluru. This is the first time that both Russian and American fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft are present at the Aero India. pic.twitter.com/Um8H8MbNae — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

Aero India Show 2025

🇺🇸⚡️🇷🇺 Visuals from the Aero India show 2025 where a Russian SU-57 faced off with an American F-35 aircraft Both are each countries 5th generation aircrafts & are stealth fighter jets Aquila pic.twitter.com/YdJLtOa10C — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)