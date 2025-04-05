In a tragic incident at RG Shinde College in Dharashiv, Maharashtra, a student, Varsha Kharat, collapsed and died during her farewell speech at a ceremony on Thursday, April 3. Varsha, a BSc student, was addressing fellow students during the farewell event when she suddenly felt dizzy and fell to the ground mid-speech. Despite immediate efforts to rush her to the hospital, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. A video of the incident, showing the young student laughing and speaking before her collapse, has gone viral on social media. Authorities are investigating the cause of her sudden death. Sangli Horror: Man Strangles Wife to Death Over Infidelity Suspicion, Chops Body Into Pieces and Hides Remains in Electric Pump Box in Maharashtra; Arrested.

Student Dies While Speaking at Farewell in Maharashtra

