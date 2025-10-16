In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy suddenly collapsed and died while playing an online game on his mobile phone in Lucknow’s Indiranagar area on Wednesday, October 15. The boy, identified as Vivek, had been playing continuously since morning while on leave from his job at a local shop. His family, including his mother and sisters, were present when he collapsed around 6 pm. Police have seized the mobile phone for forensic examination to determine the exact nature of the game. While the family suspects possible poisoning, authorities are also investigating medical complications or stress from prolonged gaming. The post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death, and the police have launched a detailed probe into the circumstances. Online Game Turns Deadly in Lucknow: Class 6 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh After Losing INR 13 Lakh in Free Fire.

Teen Collapses and Dies After Hours of Mobile Gaming in Lucknow

In UP's Lucknow, a 13-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances after playing in online game for several hours. pic.twitter.com/9U7Z4f9cdU — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

