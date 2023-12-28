A painter named Ashish died from a sudden heart attack in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. The unexpected demise was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the clip that surfaced online, the man can be seen doing paintwork at a residence when he suddenly feels uneasy. The latter went to drink some water and then sat on what seemed to be a paint container. After sitting in the same position for several minutes, the man can be seen abruptly passing out on the floor while his co-workers tried to revive him and called for help. However, it was too late. According to initial reports, Ashish had passed away immediately after collapsing. The video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Heart Attack Kills Boy in Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest During School Prayer, Dies in Chhatarpur (Watch Video).

Painter Suffers Heart Attack While Working, Dies in Indore

Indore | Heart Attack | काम के दौरान इंदौर के पेंटर आशीष को घबराहट हुई। वह उठा तुरंत पानी पीया और मुंह धो कर लौटा। उसके बाद एका एक सीने में दर्द उठा। वह पेंट के डब्बे पर बैठ गया पर 1 मिनट के अंदर वह गिर पड़ा। उसके दिल की धड़कन रुक चुकी थी। आज घर से निकलते वक्त आज कोई भी… pic.twitter.com/fqcERlA7pP — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) December 28, 2023

