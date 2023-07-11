A 17-year-old student suddenly collapsed and lost his life due to a heart attack during morning prayer at his school in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Sarthak Tikaria, a class 10 student at Maharishi Vidya Mandir School, was the youngest son of businessman Alok Tikaria. The school staff attempted CPR and immediately informed the family, who rushed to the scene. Despite their efforts, Sarthak could not be saved, leaving his family devastated. The grieving family has decided to donate his eyes, while the community is left in shock by this heartbreaking event. Heart Attack Kills Youth Riding Bike Video: Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Two-Wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani, Dies.

Teenager's Heart Attack Tragedy

