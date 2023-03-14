A boy suffered serious injuries after he fell down while performing a cycle stunt in Surat of Gujarat. The incident took place in Kiran Park society of the Puna area on March 9 at around 5:50 pm. In the video, the boy can be seen cycling in a rash manner. As he approaches a speed breaker, he tries to perform a bicycle stunt. However, he collapses on the ground and his cycle falls on him. The surveillance camera footage showed him lying unconscious. He was then rushed to a hospital by his parents. Ahmedabad: Boy Injures His Private Parts After Falling on Tractor Sidebar While Clicking Selfie.

Boy Suffers Severe Injuries:

Be safe at speed breakers, they may not be as per standards prescribed by Indian Road Congress, they may not be marked, they may not have alert signboard on both sides ; Video is from last weekend, Kiran Park society of Puna area in Surat, a child suffered serious injury pic.twitter.com/NyUZyD50Nj — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 13, 2023

