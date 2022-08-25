A 13-year-old student student in Tamil Nadu claimed to have designed a robot with emotions. The student, named Prateek, who hails from Chennai says that his robot can answer queries and if you scold him he won't answer your queries until you're sorry. Prateek further says that his robot, named 'Raffi' can also understand if you are sad.

Tamil Nadu | A 13-year-old student, Prateek, has claimed to have designed a robot with emotions, in Chennai 'Raffi', my robot, can answer queries. If you scold him, he won't answer your queries until you're sorry. It can even understand you if you're sad: Prateek (24.08) pic.twitter.com/9YbqGMBXUw — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

