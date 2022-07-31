Sanjay Arora, the Tamil Nadu Cadre IPS Officer, has been appointed as new commissioner of Delhi Police on Sunday, July 31. Arora will take charge as Delhi Police's top cop on Monday (August 1, 2022).

Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora appointed as Commissioner of Delhi Police with effect from August 1, 2022 pic.twitter.com/BVx1zd8LCy — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

