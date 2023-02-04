At least four women lost their lives and several others suffered injuries in a stampede at a token distribution event in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district on Saturday. The event was organised by a businessman to provide free sarees and Veshtis on the occasion of the Thaipusam festival. As the people thronged to receive the tokens for it, a stampede was triggered in which at least four women were killed. Andhra Pradesh Stampede: Three Women Killed, Several Injured at Chandrababu Naidu's Public Meeting in Guntur.

Stampede in Tirupathur:

Tamil Nadu | Four women died in a stampede where many people had gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free 'Veshtis' and sarees being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusam in Tiruppattur's Vaniyambadi today: Thirupathur Police officials — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

