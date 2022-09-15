On Thursday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin paid tribute to his party founder Anna Durai on his birthday and said that his government will inaugurate a free breakfast scheme. "In the first phase, 1.16 lakh students will be provided breakfast. I assure everyone that the scheme would further be expanded. No one should think this to be a freebie, it's the government's duty to do this," CM MK Stalin said. Stalon also said that no poor and underprivileged student should drop out of school for the need of food.

Check Tweet:

