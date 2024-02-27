Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at a temple in Tamil Nadu today, February 27. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the Indian Prime Minister visiting and offering prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi addressed the people of Palladam where he received immense affection and heartwarming gifts from the people of Tamil Nadu. PM Narendra Modi Receives 67 Kg Turmeric Garland, Handmade Shawl and Replica of Jallikattu Bull As Gifts From People of Tamil Nadu (See Pics).

PM Modi Offers Prayers

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits and offers prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/aX5xhJpGfx — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

