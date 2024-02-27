Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Palladam today, February 27. Before the rally, PM Narendra Modi was gifted a 67 kg Turmeric Mala (Garland) by people from Erode to thank him for establishing the Turmeric Board. Besides, the Indian Prime Minister was also gifted a replica of the Jallikattu Bull as a mark of thanks for bringing back Jallikattu after Congress banned it in the time of UPA. PM Narendra Modi was also presented with a Thoda tribal community handmade shawl from Nilgiris. ‘When Modi Works, He Works for Everyone’: Centre Has Given More Funds to Tamil Nadu in the Last 10 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi in Palladam.

PM Modi Gifted Replica of Jallikattu Bull

Today in Palladam, Tamil Nadu, PM Narendra Modi was gifted a 67 kg Turmeric Mala (Garland) by people from Erode to thank him for establishing the Turmeric Board. Erode area is known for turmeric cultivation. Farmers from there feel the NDA Government’s decision to set up the… pic.twitter.com/Jt2vDd96td — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

