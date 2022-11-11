Five weddings that were scheduled at Anjineyar temple in Pulianthope were delayed due to heavy rainfall today. Couples lined up for wedding ceremonies were drenched as they walked through the water logged inside the temple. These weddings were scheduled months ago. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in the Union territory of Puducherry on Friday as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low pressure. Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday Declared For Schools, Colleges in Chennai and 5 Other Districts After Heavy Rain Forecast

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 5 weddings that were scheduled at Anjineyar temple in Pulianthope were delayed due to rainfall today. Couples lined up for wedding ceremonies were drenched as they walked through the water logged inside the temple. These weddings were scheduled months ago. pic.twitter.com/OA96wQEiz2 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

