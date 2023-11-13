In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, a car accident occurred today, November 13, in Erode District. As per the news agency ANI, four people were killed, and one was injured after the car they were travelling in reportedly hit a tree in Erode district. Police officials said the accident occurred near Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Five People Killed in Collision Between Government Bus and Private Vehicle in Thirupathur District (Watch Video).

Car Hits Tree in Erode District

Tamil Nadu | Four people dead, one injured after their car hit a tree near Sathyamangalam in Erode District today, say police. — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

