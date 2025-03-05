In a tragic incident in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, an 8-year-old student, Nithin, accidentally fell into an agricultural water tank in Hosur. Seeing the child in distress, the school’s headmaster, Gauri Sankar Raja, rushed to save him. However, both drowned in the attempt. Authorities have been informed, and further investigations are underway. The incident has left the local community in shock. Thanjavur Tragedy: 7-Month-Old Baby Suddenly Faints, Dies of Suffocation After Swallowing Balloon.

Student Falls Into Water Tank in Hosur, Headmaster Tries to Rescue

Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu: An 8-year-old student, Nithin, accidentally fell into an agricultural water tank in Hosur. The school’s headmaster, Gauri Sankar Raja, attempted to rescue him, but both drowned pic.twitter.com/j1uOm82ePd — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2025

