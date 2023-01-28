Tamil Nadu | Tiruchirappalli airport officials seize 10,000 USD foreign currency worth Rs.8.05 lakhs from a male passenger’s underwear who was bound for Dubai via Air India Express flight. pic.twitter.com/p9YgUKWtLm— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

