Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Supreme Court ordered Setalvad to not make any attempt to influence the witnesses in the case and keep away from them. The apex court had granted interim relief to social activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with an FIR lodged against her by Gujarat police on Saturday. Teesta Setalvad Bail Plea: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Activist After Gujarat High Court Denies Regular Bail.

Teesta Setalvad Gets Bail:

Supreme Court grants regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. pic.twitter.com/F5tOXcvae8 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)