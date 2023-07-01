Supreme Court on Saturday granted interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad after she was denied regular bail and asked to surrender by the Gujarat High Court in a case of the alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. 2002 Gujarat Riots: Gujarat High Court Rejects Bail Plea of Activist Teesta Setalvad, Asks Her To Surrender Immediately.

Supreme Court grants interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad, whose regular bail was rejected by the Gujarat High Court today in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. High Court asked her to surrender immediately. pic.twitter.com/xjOkDnAab1 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

