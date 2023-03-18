Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is going to become a father soon. However, rumours started flying that Rajshree, the wife of Tejashwi, gave birth to their child on Saturday. Debunking these rumours, Misa Bharti said that when Tejashwi will become a father, he himself, the grandfather and grandmother, and the child's aunt will share the news on social media. "Please hold on to your happiness and best wishes till then," the RJD leader wrote on Twitter. Land-for-Jobs Scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav To Appear Before CBI on March 25; Not To Be Arrested This Month, Delhi High Court Told.

Tejashwi Yadav Became Father?

आप सब की दुआओं और आशीर्वाद के साथ जब आपके प्रिय भैया पापा बनेंगे तो स्वयं पापा तथा बुआ, दादा और दादी आपको ट्वीट के माध्यम से जानकारी देकर आप सबको खुशियों में शामिल करेंगे। आपकी ख़ुशी और शुभकामनाओं को कृपया तब तक रोक कर रखिए। 😊🙏 — Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) March 18, 2023

