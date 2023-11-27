On Day 4 of the 36th LawAsia Conference, Delhi High Court judge Justice Prathiba Singh said on Monday, November 27, that she frequently reads in the news that summer and winter vacations must be stopped. "There is this perception that judges work from 10.30 to 4.30 and then Play Golf," she added. Speaking further, Justice Prathiba Singh said that judges work two hours before coming to court. "Then sit in court till 4.30. Then do administrative work for an hour before finalising order and then read tomorrow’s briefs. Let me tell you judges in India work for 14 to 15 hours a day," she said. Justice Prathiba Singh also stated that they find it difficult to maintain a work-life balance. CJI DY Chandrachud Says Holding CLAT Examination Only in English Makes Legal Profession Biased Against Rural and Marginalised Persons.

We Find It Very Difficult To Maintain Work Life Balance

