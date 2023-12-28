The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) "Vidhya Bhavan" has announced the scheduled dates of Part I and Part II Exams on Thursday, December 28. The exams will start on February 28 and will conclude on March 19. The practical examinations for general and vocational courses however, will begin on February 1. This will be followed by Inter First Year exams which will continue till March 18, while Inter Second Year will end on March 19. The complete TS intermediate exam time table 2024 can be downloaded from the Telangana board’s official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Results 2023 Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Telangana State Board Declares IPE 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Score.

Telangana Inter Board Exam Schedule Out:

