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Socially INDIA K Kavitha Launches ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS)’ in Hyderabad (Watch Video) Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her new party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), at an event in Hyderabad, reshaping regional politics. The move marks her formal exit from BRS, led by her father and former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

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In a move set to reshape the regional political landscape, Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha officially launched her new political party, the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), on Saturday. The announcement, made during a high-profile event in Hyderabad, marks Kavitha’s formal departure from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by her father and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Addressing a large gathering of supporters, Kavitha emphasized that the party would prioritize local issues and the "Sarvodaya Telangana" vision. The strategic revival of the 'TRS' name-originally used by her father during the statehood movement-aims to reclaim the emotional and cultural sentiment of the region. This development follows months of internal friction within the BRS leadership. Telangana: K Kavitha Pays Tribute to 1969 Agitation Martyrs, to Launch Political Outfit Today.

K Kavitha Launches TRS Party in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Telangana Jagruthi Founder K. Kavitha launches her new political party 'TRS'- Telangana Rashtra Sena. (Source: K Kavitha Social Media Page) pic.twitter.com/XwMV80vQMA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026 VIDEO | Medchal, Telangana: TRS leader Kavitha apologises to people of Telangana for past government's shortcomings, says, "I was part of that family and now feel ashamed for some issues, BRS led to Telangana losing its soul".#TelanganaNews #KKavitha (Source: Third Party)… pic.twitter.com/Lr8TahLqNK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).