Telangana's Beerpur Mandal witnesses a unique scene as government employees wear helmets while at work due to the perilous state of their MPDO office's ceiling. Plaster falling off the ceiling has pushed officials to prioritise safety, prompting them to wear helmets to mitigate the risk of accidents. Telangana Train Fire Video: Three Coaches of Falaknuma Express Burns in Flames Between Bommaipally and Pagidipally Stations, No Injuries Reported.

Government Employees Wear Helmets at Work

As plasters falling off ceiling, govt employees attended for duty with #helmets at workplace. The dilapidated condition of a MPDO office in #Beerpur mandal of #Jagtial dist, employees forced to wear #helmet, as they don't want to risk lives.#Telangana #HelmetInOffice pic.twitter.com/kg51B9IXTY — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)