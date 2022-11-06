The counting of votes for Telangana’s Munugode by-election result 2022 is underway. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is leading with 1100 votes as per official ECI trends. Assembly By-Elections Results 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Leads in Adampur and Gola Gokrannath, RJD in Mokama and Gopalganj, TRS Ahead in Munugode

Munugode Bypoll Results 2022:

#TelanganaByPoll | BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy leads with a margin of 1100 votes after fourth round of counting for Munugode by-election. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

