New Delhi, November 6: The results of by-election to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared today by the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes for by-elections results 2022 of Adampur, Mokama, Gopalganj, Andheri East, Munugode, Gola Gokarannath and Dhamnagar constituencies will begin at 8 am. Voting for the bypolls was held on Thursday. Catch live news updates on the assembly by-elections results 2022 here.

A voter turnout of 76.51 per cent was recorded in Haryana’s Adampur by-election, 52.47 per cent in Bihar’s Mokama by-election and 48.35 per cent in Gopalgunj bypoll, 93.19 per cent in Telangana’s Munugode by-election, 31.74 per cent in Maharashtra’s Andheri East bypoll, 66.63 per cent in Odisha’s Dhamnagar by-election and 57 per cent in Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gorakhnath bypoll.

Among the seven seats where bypolls were held, the BJP and the Congress held two seats each, while one seat each was with the BJD, Shiv Sena and RJD. While a victory in the bypolls will not affect their position in the assemblies, the regional parties have undertaken an aggressive campaign to thwart the challenge from the BJP. Dhamnagar Assembly By-Election 2022: All Arrangements in Place for Bypoll, Says Odisha CEO SK Lohani

Munugode Assembly By-Election Result 2022

A record 93.13 per cent polling was recorded in Thursday’s by-election to Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in August. This time Reddy contested on the BJP ticket. The TRS fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018. Assembly By-Elections 2022: Telangana’s Munugode Records Highest 77.55% Voter Turnout, Andheri East Logs Lowest 31.74% After Voting Concludes on Seven Seats Across Six States

Dhamnagar Assembly By-Election Result 2022

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Monday addressed voters in Dhamnagar through the virtual mode and promised that five years of work will be completed in 18 months.

Patnaik who is also the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president urged them to elect a woman from the seat as “mothers work more efficiently”.

Gola Gorakhnath Assembly By-Election Result 2022

The Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party The BJP had fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

Adampur Assembly By-Election Result 2022

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar actively campaigned for Adampur Assembly bypolls in Haryana’s Hisar district, where former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s grandson is among 22 candidates in the fray.

The bypolls were necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya is contesting the bypolls as a BJP candidate.

Gopalganj By-Election Result 2022

In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD has fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

The BJP campaign was steered by its leaders and later Chirag Paswan, an estranged ally, supported its candidates.

Mokama By-Election Result 2022

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged voters of Mokama to support Neelam Devi, the RJD candidate and wife of his former protégé Anant Kumar Singh whose disqualification had necessitated the by-election.

Andheri East Bypoll Result 2022

In Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, the BJP pulled out of the race after the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray fielded the wife of its deceased MLA Ramesh Latke from the constituency.

Rutuja Latke is expected to score an easy victory in the election which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister.