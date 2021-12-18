As per the Pakistan Media reports, 10 people were killed while scores of others suffered injuries in a explosion in Karachi. The explosion reportedly took place at a building in Shershah Paracha Chowk area of the city. More details about the incident awaited.

Ten killed, scores injured in an explosion at a building in Karachi's Shershah Paracha Chowk area, this afternoon: Pakistan Media — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

