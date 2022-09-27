Tezpur, Assam: Flt Lt Tejaswi, India’s only weapon system operator on Su-30 fighter aircraft, says "There've been brilliant women before who broke glass ceiling&paved the way for us to achieve our dreams...our pilots in the eastern sector are ready to respond to any eventuality." pic.twitter.com/6lMrTAtXzT— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

