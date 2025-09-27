A disturbing incident from Kollangarai village in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, has sparked outrage after Dalit students were allegedly stopped from walking on a mud lane to school by an elderly woman. A video shows the woman blocking the children with a stick while a young man accompanying them pushes it aside and continues forward. Chellakannu, state president of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, condemned the act, revealing the woman used the derogatory term “eliya saathi.” He added the lane, officially recorded as a “vandi paathai” (vehicle path), had been encroached upon with banana saplings, forcing children to detour 1.5 km. Following protests, the Tahsildar intervened and restored access. Police have registered a case against the woman and her family. Etah: Tension Erupts As Dalit-Thakur Clash Over Kalash Yatra Route in UP Village, Police Struggle To Control Heated Face-Off (Watch Video).

Dalit Students Blocked from School Path in Tamil Nadu, Case Filed Against Woman

A group of Dalit students in Tamil Nadu were blocked from walking along a public mud lane to their school in Kollangarai village by an elderly woman from dominant caste. The video footage shows a young man leading the children as the woman tries to stop them with a stick. pic.twitter.com/WaawKbzbWi — Lokesh Bag (@lokeshbag67) September 26, 2025

