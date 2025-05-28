High drama unfolded in Jainpur village, Etah (UP) when members of the Dalit community blocked a Kalash Yatra being carried out by Thakur women and children as part of a religious Bhagwat Katha. As the procession entered the Dalit locality, residents objected, citing denial of permission for an Ambedkar Jayanti rally earlier. Heated arguments broke out between both groups, creating communal tension. For nearly two hours, women with kalash stood in the scorching sun as police attempted to mediate. SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh and senior officials arrived with force and eventually calmed both sides. After much negotiation, the Kalash Yatra was allowed to proceed. The situation is now under control, with peace restored in the village. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP-NDA Fear Dialogue With Dalits, Walks to Ambedkar Hostel Despite Police Resistance in Bihar’s Darbhanga (Watch Videos).

Etah Tension: Dalit-Thakur Clash Over Kalash Yatra

एक-दूसरे से भयंकर भिड़े Dalit-Thakur समाज के लोग..बवाल को देखकर पुलिस के भी छूटे पसीने! Etah Viral उत्तर प्रदेश के एटा से ऐसा मामला सामने आया जिसने सभी को दहला कर रख दिया..जिसने भी ये मंज़र देखा वो बस देखता रह गया..यहां पर ठाकुर और दलित समाज के लोग एक दूसरे के सामने आए..बहस हुई… pic.twitter.com/cxuKzkg7sb — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) May 27, 2025

