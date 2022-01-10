The 14th India-China military talks will take place on January 12 at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side. Senior highest military commander level (SHMCL) talks aims to resolve border dispute in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The talks will focus on the process of disengagement and de-escalation in the sector.

Tweet By ANI:

The 14th round of senior highest military commander level (SHMCL) talks will take place at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side on January 12 morning. Indian side is looking forward to constructive dialogue to resolve the balance friction areas: Indian Army officials — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)