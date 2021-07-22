Tokyo Olympics 2020: Advisory Committee of the Indian Olympic Association Announces Cash Awards for Athletes, Gold Medal Winner To Get Rs 75 Lakhs

The Advisory Committee of the Indian Olympic Association has recommended cash awards for athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics. Gold medal winner to get Rs 75 lakhs, silver medal winners (Rs 40 lakhs) & bronze medal winners (Rs 25 lakhs). Each participant to get Rs 1 lakh. pic.twitter.com/BikikgDqKR — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 22, 2021

