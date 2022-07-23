The Election Commission of India on Saturday, July 23 asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde camps to prove their member majority on paper. Election Commission sends to Uddhav Thackeray camp the letter written to them (EC) by Eknath Shinde faction and Thackeray camp's letter to the Shinde faction. Both factions are to file their replies by 8th August.

The Election Commission of India asks both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/HT4geWExXP — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

