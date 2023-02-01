The outlay for PM Awas Yojana is been enhanced by 66% to over 79,000 crores.



For poor persons who are in prison, required financial support will be provided for the bail and penalty amount: Finance Minister @nsitharamanoffc #AmritKaalBudget #UnionBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/JkpqxzICnF— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2023

