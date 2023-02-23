Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Union Budget 2023-24 will establish India as a leading player in the global green energy market. "I invite all the stakeholders associated with energy world to invest in India," he said. PM Modi further said that India's Vehicle Scrapping policy is a key part of Green Growth strategy. "To encourage Vehicle Scrapping, in this year's budget Govt. has provisioned Rs 3000 crore. In coming years, we will scrap over 3 lakh vehicles to give new strength to India's circular economy, he added. PM Narendra Modi Reviews Nine Key Infrastructure Projects Across 13 States Worth Over Rs 41,500 Crore.

Vehicle Scrapping Policy Is a Key Part of Green Growth Strategy

India's Vehicle Scrapping policy is a key part of #GreenGrowth strategy To encourage Vehicle Scrapping, in this year's budget Govt. has provisioned Rs 3000 crore. In coming years,we will scrap over 3 lakh vehicles to give new strength to India's circular economy:PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/DCBDXw5J5m — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)